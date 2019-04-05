Micaela to perform in front of ‘The 100’

A Derry singer is to appear on the BBC One talent show ‘All Together Now’ this weekend.

Micaela McGillian, from the Waterside, said she was so ‘thrilled’ to have the opportunity to perform in front of the 100 judges, including Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

“I’ve been singing all my life and started gigging two years ago. When I am out performing I cover all different genres of music and play to the crowd, but my personal favourite is jazz.”

Micaela decided to audition for ‘All Together Now’ after watching the first series.

“I had thought about entering different talent shows. With ‘All Together Now’ you are being judged by people who do it for a living. ‘The 100’ are all singers, producers, cabaret acts or people who work in music studios and I just thought they are far better judges than people who have never sang a day in their life.”

Micaela can’t give too much away about her performance or how it was received. However, she did reveal she will be singing ‘the type of music I love’.

“I am singing a Drake song which I have changed to make it sound like 1930’s swing music. It’s very different.”

Micaela, who is a full time carer for her dad John, describes music as her ‘escape’.

“My dad had a stroke five years ago and he has been left with limited mobility and is blind. I am his full time carer and I take Daddy to all my gigs, he just loves music.”

She said that getting to perform in front of ‘The 100’ meant so much to her and her dad was so proud.

She will be watching it with family this weekend and said she is ‘so excited to see it’. All Together Now airs on BBC One on Saturday, April 6 at 7:20pm.