Mike Denver and guests hit Millennium next month

Mike Denver affectionately known as the ‘Galway Boy’ is at the height of his powers and this year celebrates 14 years on the entertainment scene.

Mike’s meteoric rise in popularity over the past while culminated with him been voted “Entertainer of the Year 2016’ together with No 1 album of the Year ‘Cut Loose’ at the ACMA Awards in RTE.

Backed by a band comprising of Ireland’s top musicians Mike presents a two and a half high energy show which features all his ‘Hits’ including ‘Tommy K’,’Wasn’t that a Party’,’Galway Girl’, “Paddy’, etc etc.

A seasoned TV performer he has appeared on RTE TV ‘late Late’ Show many times.

And he’ll be in the Millennium Forum, Derry on Thursday, January 17.

Tickets are available at the box office on 028-71264455 or visit https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk