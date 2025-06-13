Mike Nesbitt says A&E waits at Altnagelvin have fallen ‘below standard’ but action is being taken

​The time a patient waits to see a clinician at Altnagelvin A&E has ‘fallen below standard’ but actions are being taken.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Mike Nesbitt who was asked about long waits by Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

Mr. Delargy asked the Minister what action is being taken ‘to address the waiting times of up to ten hours for patients at the ED at Altnagelvin Hospital, which is far in excess of waiting times in other Health and Social Care Trusts’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Health Minister replied: "The Western Trust recognises that the ‘Time to Clinician’ in the Altnagelvin ED has fallen below standard and they offer their sincere apologies for this and give their assurance that the Trust is working hard to ensure that no patients experience lengthy waits to be seen by a clinician.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt

“My Department has asked the Trust to provide assurance that all steps are being taken to address delays urgently. The Trust has advised that they have put in place a number of measures including a focus by Site Co-ordination with ‘Time to Clinician’ discussed as a safety Key Performance Indicator (KPI).”

Mr. Nesbitt said the Regional Coordination Centre maintains close communication with the Trust to provide regional support.

"The Trust has enhanced senior leadership though acute assistant director cover over 7 days, with a particular focus on patient flow at Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospital sites, and has taken steps to cover medical roster gaps through enhanced rates for agency locum cover. My Department has taken a number of steps to improve patient flow at the Altnagelvin Area Hospital, as we recognise the potential risk of harm for patients who experience long waiting times in the ED,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Enhanced Minor Injuries Unit which launched in March 2024 has played an important role in easing pressure on A&E, said Mr. Nesbitt, who advised the unit is expected to see 20,000 patients per year. His Department has also commissioned an enhancement to the Altnagelvin Ambulatory Care Unit which is expected to provide almost 12,000 bookable appointments each year.

A consultant-led Respiratory Hub is also available at Altnagelvin offering capacity for 1,200 patients each year; a Control Room has been established to proactively manage the flow of patients through the hospital and into community services; a Discharge Co-ordination team is promoting earlier discharges; and the Trust has engaged with GPs to ‘embed direct referral pathways from primary care into its Hospital at Home service’.

“Work between the Trust and care homes is also helping to avoid admissions for residents, with plans in place to manage agreed conditions by care home providers.

"As well as re-designating seven general residential beds to increase capacity for patients with dementia, the Trust will open a further 11 beds for dementia patients and eight general nursing beds to help improve flow and discharge from Altnagelvin.

Mr. Nesbitt said he hoped these measures will ultimately improve ‘flow throughout the hospital, reducing congestion in the ED and improving waiting times’.