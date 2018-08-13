Mining exploration competition opens across border from Derry & Strabane

A competition for a prospecting licence has been opened on a tract of land in Donegal just across the border from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Exploration and Mining Division of Dublin's Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment (DCCAE) is inviting applications for an exploration licence for the 2315 prospecting area, which is situated south of Killeter in the local authority's south western fringe.

The licence is available for application under equal competition with the deadline due to close on September 30.