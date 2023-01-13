Substantial damage was caused to the aircraft in the accident which occurred at the Causeway Airfield last August.

Details of the crash involving a Thruster T600N 450 microlight aircraft have been revealed in the Air Accidents Investigation Branch's first bulletin of 2023.

A report shows that ‘the aircraft landed heavily when the student and instructor both made a nose-down pitch input on the single control stick following a simulated engine failure’ at 4.20pm on August 10.

The cockpit of the aircraft.

One of the two crew members was injured but the bulletin does not state whether it was the 53-year-old instructor or the student.

The landing gear of the plane was bent while its pod and propeller blade were both damaged in the impact.

The incident occurred while the instructor was simulating an engine failure after take-off.

“The instructor carried out a touch-and-go and climbed the aircraft to a height he considered sufficient to demonstrate the correct procedure of lowering the nose following a loss of engine power.

"As he reduced the power and started moving the stick forward, the student pulled back firmly, overriding the instructor’s control input and causing the aircraft to pitch up.

"The instructor shouted ‘I have’ [control] and when he pushed the stick forward, the student did likewise, causing a steep nose-down attitude,” the safety bulletin states.

The report explains that rather than pulling up as the plane was heading towards the earth, the pilot had to maintain a downward trajectory.

"Despite the resulting high rate of descent, it was necessary to maintain a nose down attitude to gain sufficient speed for the elevator authority required to flare.

