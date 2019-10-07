MISSING: Appeal to help find local woman

Police have issued a public appeal to help them locate missing local woman Ellie Stokes.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The 29-year-old left home at 5:30pm on Friday 4th October 2019 in a white BMW to go shopping in the town. She has not been seen since.

Missing person Ellie Stokes

“Police and Ellie’s family are worried about her and would urge her to get in touch.

“There is information to suggest that she could be in the Republic of Ireland.

“If anyone has seen her or been in contact with her please call us on 101 and quote the reference number: 2120 of 04/10/19.”