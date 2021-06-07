Missing : Appeal to help locate local man Darren Donaghy

Police in Strabane said they are growing concerned for missing person Darren Donaghy.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:31 pm
Police are seeking the public's help to locate Darren Donaghy.

Darren was last seen in the Castlederg area of County Tyrone on Friday 4th June 2021.

Darren is 43 years old, approximately 5ft 9 inches, of medium build with short fair hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a red t-shirt and navy Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

If anyone has any information on where Darren may be, please contact 101 quoting reference 1722 - 07/06/21.