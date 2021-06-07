Missing : Appeal to help locate local man Darren Donaghy
Police in Strabane said they are growing concerned for missing person Darren Donaghy.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:31 pm
Darren was last seen in the Castlederg area of County Tyrone on Friday 4th June 2021.
Darren is 43 years old, approximately 5ft 9 inches, of medium build with short fair hair.
He is believed to have been wearing a red t-shirt and navy Adidas tracksuit bottoms.
If anyone has any information on where Darren may be, please contact 101 quoting reference 1722 - 07/06/21.