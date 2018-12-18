Missing Derry man located in Liverpool

The family of a Derry man have who had been missing in Liverpool for 12 days have expressed their relief after he was located today.

Kevin Barry Mellon (40), is now safe and well and being tended to.

The Derry man had been missing in the city on December 6.

Police in Merseyside contacted Mr. Mellon’s relatives in Derry after concerns were raised over his whereabouts.

Mr Mellon’s family had earlier appealed to Derry’s diaspora living in Liverpool to keep an eye out for him.

His brothers and sisters in Derry told the Journal today they were relieved and delighted that Kevin Barry has now been located and is safe.

They also said they wanted to issue a heartfelt thanks to all those who helped in the search for their brother and helped spread the word.