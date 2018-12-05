Missing man found “safe and well” after early morning search

The Sligo 118 helicopter was involved in an early morning search for a man missing in Carndonagh.

Gardai confirmed they received a report at around 11pm on Tuesday night of a man in his 70s who had gone missing. They notified Malin Head Rescue Coordination Centre, who tasked the Coastguard and the helicopter to assist Gardai.

Inishowen Superintendent Eugene McGovern confirmed to the Journal that the man was found “safe and well” in the early hours of the morning, although he was suffering from the early stages of hypothermia.