Missing person appeal continues to help find Derry man
Police in Derry are continuing to appeal to the public to help find a missing Derry man.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said they are particularly appealing for information or sightings of missing person Niall Waterkamp.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Niall is missing from Derry/Londonderry and was last seen in the Moss Park area at approximately 1800 hours (6pm) Monday June 5, 2023.
“Please call 101 services with information and quote reference CCS1809 05/06/23.
“Thank you for your help.”