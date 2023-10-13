News you can trust since 1772

Missing person appeal for Lucy Spence

The PSNI have said they are ‘increasingly concerned’ about the whereabouts of missing person Lucy Spence who is from Co. Down but may have travelled to Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Oct 2023
The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 5, slim build, blonde hair, with a nose piercing.

She is believed to be wearing pink chequered pyjama bottoms, blue t-shirt, black trainers and grey hoodie.

Lucy was last seen in the Holywood, Co Down area on October 11 but could have travelled to the city.

Contact police quoting reference number 1590 of 11/10/2023.

