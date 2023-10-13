Missing person appeal for Olivia Lukaszewska
Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ about the whereabouts of 14-year-old Olivia Lukaszewska who is from Co. Down but may have travelled to Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Olivia is described as 5ft 3, slim build with light brown hair. She is wearing black hoodie, black shorts and trainers.
Olivia was last seen in the Holywood area on October 11 but could have travelled to the city.
If you have any information regarding the location of Olivia, please contact Police quoting reference number 1874 of 11/10/2023.