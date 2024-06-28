Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A missing person appeal has been issued for 25-year-old Ethan Dixon.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of Mr. Dixon who went missing from his home in Galliagh around 11.45 am on Friday.

He was last thought to be wearing a black Derry City Football puffer jacket, grey bottoms and black trainers. He is currently shaved bald and has a beard.

