Missing person appeal issued for Peter McGrogan
The PSNI have issued a missing person appeal in an effort to locate Peter McGrogan.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police at Strand Road said: “Peter was last seen by family in the City Centre on October 11 and is described as 5’ 10”, slim build. He is wearing a navy jacket and blue jeans and has longer grey hair as in the second picture.
“If anyone has seen anyone matching this description, or can assist with locating Peter, please call 101 quoting serial 1640 or 12/10/23.”