Officers have issued a missing person appeal and are asking people to come forward with information about the whereabouts of 23-year-old Noel Mackin.

Noel is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build but brown hair and eyes with a pale complexion.

Noel is missing from the Castleblayney area but he is known to travel to Derry/Londonderry.

