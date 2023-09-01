Missing person appeal issued in relation to Noel Mackin
Police in Derry are seeking the whereabouts of a young Monaghan man they believe may be in the city.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Officers have issued a missing person appeal and are asking people to come forward with information about the whereabouts of 23-year-old Noel Mackin.
Noel is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build but brown hair and eyes with a pale complexion.
Noel is missing from the Castleblayney area but he is known to travel to Derry/Londonderry.
Contact police on 101 and quote reference 1478 of 30/08/23.