Missing person: Family of Gavin Brown concerned for his safety

Police and the family of missing person, Gavin Brown, are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Gavin was last seen in the city centre in the Guildhall Square/Waterloo Place area at approximately 10.30 a.m. Monday, February 26.

He is described as approx 5'11 in height, slim build, dark brown shaven hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green parka jacket, blue jeans and a black rucksack.

Police have appealing this morning for Gavin to make contact with police or his family and, for anyone knows of Gavin's whereabouts to contact police at Strand Road on 101 reference number 1427 26/2/18.