Missing person: Police increasingly concerned for welfare of Joseph Bell
Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Joseph Bell who was last seen in the Gulladuff area of South Derry on Saturday.
Joseph (21) is 6ft 1in in height and of slim build.
The PSNI have released an image of Joseph but advise that he has shaved his head since the picture was taken.
Joseph may be wearing a dark grey fleece and black joggers and trousers. He may have travelled to the Ballyclare area.
Ring 101 or report via psni.police/report, quoting 399 of 05/05/24.
