Missing person: Police increasingly concerned for welfare of Joseph Bell

Joseph (21) is 6ft 1in in height and of slim build.

The PSNI have released an image of Joseph but advise that he has shaved his head since the picture was taken.

Joseph may be wearing a dark grey fleece and black joggers and trousers. He may have travelled to the Ballyclare area.

