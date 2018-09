Nineteen-years-old Derry woman, Sinead Murphy, who was reported missing in Paris over the past few days has been located 'safe and well'.

The PSNI thanked everyone who helped in their missing person appeal over the past few days.

"Our missing person Sinead Murphy has been located safe and well," the PSNI said.

"As ever your likes, shares, retweets etc help us get the message out the quicker than anything. Thank you."