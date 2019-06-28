Mixed waste scheme extends to rural areas

Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced the extension of their mixed garden and food waste scheme to a number of new locations in rural areas.

The scheme is part of the wider recycling drive taking place across the City and District. Householders living in the villages of Claudy, Park, Cullion and Camus are now able to avail of the new service and should already have received their indoor caddy and outdoor brown wheelie bin.

An information pack about what items can go in the new food and garden waste bin have been provided and are also available on the Council website. Council’s recycling inspectors will also be carrying out home visits in the coming weeks to provide advice and support to residents.

Householders in Donemana, Plumbridge and Douglas Bridge will also be getting an upgrade from their current outdoor food waste caddy to a mixed food and garden waste wheelie bin and can use their outdoor caddy for whatever means they see fit.

People are advised to leave their new brown wheelie bin out along with their black bin for collection, and bins will be collected fortnightly.

Council’s Waste Services Manager Nicola McCool said: “This new service will mean that people will now be able to recycle all organic garden waste with food waste in their brown wheelie bin.”

For further information visit www.derrystrabane.com/recycling or download the free Bin-ovation recycling app.