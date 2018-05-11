Molly’s ‘Inishowen Pens’ are making their mark

A talented Inishowen student is “delighted” to have taken second place in the intermediate category of the Student Enterprise Finals in Dublin.

Fourteen-years-old Molly Boyd is the creator of ‘Inishowen Pens’ and uses a range of recyclable materials found in the peninsula to create the popular product.

Her presentation and business skills wowed the judges at the competition in Croke Park last week and she beat off stiff competition to bring home a prestigious prize.

The Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, student told the ‘Journal’ she was over the moon with her success and revealed she hoped to expand her business soon.

All the work behind Inishowen Pens is undertaken by Molly, who uses recycled wood given to her by a local kitchen makers.

She first came up with the idea when she saw a Youtube video of an American girl who set up a similar business and had huge success.

Putting her skills to good use, Molly set about crafting her own pens, which are for sale online on Amazon and Etsy and in local shops. They have been bought and sold, not just locally, but also in places such as New Zealand and America.

Molly said she hopes to expand her already impressive collection, as she was recently gifted a piece of Titanic wood. Molly has already made a few pens from it and is receiving orders.

Last week’s Student Enterprise Programme National Finals in Croke Park saw almost 80 student enterprises run by 230 teenagers competing for honours after being selected from among the 23,600 participants at 480 second-level schools around the country.

Speaking at the finals in Dublin last week Trade, Employment and Business Minister, Pat Breen, said this and similar initiatives are key to developing the country’s future enterprising culture.