Moran’s £2.4m. invesment to create 15 new jobs in Derry

Moran’s Retail is to create 15 new jobs in Derry as part of a £2.4 million regeneration project.

The family-owned company’s busy Strand Road Centra store and filling station will be completely demolished as part of an extensive redevelopment plan.

Managing Director, John Moran, says the regeneration plans centre on improving customer experience across the stores.

Next month, the local store will be razed to the ground, with a new-look £1.6m. unit expected to open for business in early 2019.

The redeveloped Derry store will include increased forecourt capacity; more car parking and enhanced retail space with particular focus on providing better customer service and a wider range of fresh ‘food-to-go.’

Moran’s will create a further 10 new posts following the extensive refurbishment projects at the firm’s Ballykelly and Coleraine stores.

The overall regeneration will coincide with the introduction of an innovative online system to fast-track ‘food-to-go’ ordering across all three stores.

John Moran says the regeneration plans centre on improving customer experience across the stores.

“We asked our customers what they wanted from our stores and now we’re simply doing what they’ve asked, plus a little extra,” he added.

“The demolition of our Strand Road store was a tough decision to make but our ever-loyal customers deserve better and we’ll look forward to offering them even more when we return. “We will all be working around the clock to minimise the wait for what will be a dramatically improved customer experience.”

The new developments, continued Mr. Moran, will see the introduction of a whole new way to order food in Northern Ireland.

“We’ve invested heavily in new digital systems which will vastly improve customer experience when it comes to enjoying fast and fresh breakfast, lunch, dinner and more.”

The redevelopment will allow the firm - which employs 120 people across the north west - to create even more local jobs in Derry, Coleraine and Ballykelly.

“The investment will also ensure a bright future for our existing employees, many of whom have been with us for a very long time and are the backbone of our business.”

The revamp of Moran’s SuperValu store in Ballykelly will see the firm invest £350K. before the end of this year.

Five full and part-time posts will be created.

Meanwhile, five new jobs will also result from a similar £400,000 regeneration of the company’s Coleraine service station and Centra store.