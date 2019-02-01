More snow and ice heading this way - Derry and Donegal issued with weather warnings

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning for Derry and other parts of the North.

The warning was issued on Friday morning and is valid between 12:00pm on Friday and 12:00pm on Saturday.

Creggan Road in Derry earlier this week. (Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye)

"Snow showers over northern Scotland and eastern England will also start to affect parts of western UK during Friday evening and night," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Meanwhile, over northern Scotland showers will merge into longer periods of snow and here accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible with 5-10 cm perhaps falling over higher routes.

"Away from northern Scotland, snow accumulations will be much smaller and patchier in nature, but 2-4 cm are possible in a few places above 100 metres, perhaps most especially the North Yorkshire moors.

"With temperatures also falling below freezing Friday late afternoon and evening, there will be some icy stretches, especially on untreated surfaces," added the Met Office.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice for Co. Donegal and the rest of Ireland.

The warning is valid between 11:00am on Thursday and 12:00pm on Sunday.

"Continuing very cold until Sunday with severe frosts at night and ice on untreated surfaces," reads the warning on the Met Éireann website.

"Some snow accumulations today on high ground over Leinster, Connacht and south Ulster.

"Tonight there will also be some accumulations of snow on lower levels over central and southern parts of Leinster and over east Munster," they added.