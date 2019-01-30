More snow on the way - Met Office issues another weather warning

The Met Office has issued another weather warning for Derry and the rest of the North.

The warning was issued on Wednesday morning and is valid between 5:00pm on Wednesday and 11:00am on Thursday.

Snowfall in Brooke Park, Derry. (Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye)

"Northwest Scotland, Northern and Western Isles will see further wintry showers, these falling onto frozen surfaces with ice readily forming on untreated surfaces," said the Met Office.

"In addition small accumulations of snow are possible in places. Icy patches will readily form this evening across Northern Ireland and Southwest Scotland, as melting snow re-freezes.

"Isolated wintry showers are possible this evening and overnight, these becoming more frequent on Thursday morning with ice forming on untreated surfaces."

Updates to follow.