More UK and European destinations from City of Derry Airport thanks to new partnership

Loganair’s new partnership with Flybe has brought ‘fantastic news’ for City of Derry Airport and the wider North West region.

The new code share partnership means travel from City of Derry Airport to a vast range of UK and European airports is now possible by travelling via Glasgow and Manchester with one single booking.

Flights are available to book now with Loganair via www.loganair.co.uk or via a local travel agent.

Passengers are now able to travel from City of Derry Airport to Glasgow or Manchester with Loganair and connect with Flybe to the East Midlands, Birmingham, Exeter, Southampton, Cornwall Airport Newquay, Cardiff, Isle of Man, Jersey, Düsseldorf, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam.

Airport Manager, Charlene Shongo, said the partnership is a fantastic development that will hugely benefit passengers.

“We are absolutely delighted to confirm that Loganair’s new code share partnership with Flybe means our local customers can now travel from City of Derry Airport to a vast range of UK and European airports with one single booking. This new partnership opens up the connectivity to the world from our local airport.

“In addition, Loganair provides onward connectivity to international destinations from City of Derry Airport.

“The interline agreement in place with Emirates provides access to Dubai and the new agreement recently announced with United Airways allows travel to American destinations such as New York, Chicago and Washington from City of Derry Airport via Glasgow or Manchester.”

Fares on Loganair’s flights from City of Derry Airport to Glasgow and Manchester, as well as the new service to London Southend, start at just £39.99pp one way. The all-inclusive fare allows 15kg hold baggage and 6kg hand luggage to fly for free, with complimentary refreshments onboard.

Mrs Shongo concluded: “City of Derry Airport has become the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering both convenience and excellent customer service.

“We have fantastic facilities on our doorstep, and I would encourage all travellers to take advantage of their local airport for future travel when possible.”

Find out more on the new code share travel options available from City of Derry Airport by visiting www.loganair.co.uk.