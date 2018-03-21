Mother of Archbishop Eamon Martin passes away

Archbishop (then Monsignor) Eamon Martin pictured with his mother, Katie, at the Derry Journal offices on her 85th birthday back in 2013.'2201JM88
The death has taken place of Catherine (Katie) Martin, mother of Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Mrs. Martin passed away earlier today, March 21, and her funeral will take place on Friday, March 23.

Mrs. Martin is the wife of the late John James, and a much loved mother of 13, as well as a much loved sister, grandmother and great grandmother.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn on Friday at 10am.

Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Emmaus Room Fund, St Patrick’s Church, Buncrana Road, Pennyburn, Derry.