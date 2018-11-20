Mother of Kenny Shiels passes on

Former Derry City manager, Kenny Shiels, extended his thanks to all those "inside and outside" of football who have shown support for him and his family circle following the death of his mother, Elizabeth.

Mrs. Shiels passed away peacefully in Antrim Area Hospital yesterday (Monday), November 19.

A spokesperson for Derry City Football Club offered his sympathy on behalf of all those at the Brandywell club to Kenny and the extended Shiels family

"Our thoughts are with Kenny and the Shiels family at this sad time,” he said.

“I am really pleased with all the support we have had from inside football and outside of football,” said Kenny. "Myself and my family are grateful for all the support we have received.”

Mrs. Shiels' Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, November 22, in Maghera Presbyterian Church at 2.00 p.m

She will then be laid to rest in the graveyard adjoining the church.