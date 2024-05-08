Motorcycle rider arrested after collision with van on A5 that saw two treated in hospital
Police say they are investigating the two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred between Strabane and Derry on Tuesday.
A motorbike and a van were involved in the collision on Victoria Road in Ballymagorry, which was reported to police just after 7.30pm.
Officers responded and attended the scene where the male passenger on the bike was found injured and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
The male rider of the bike was subsequently located away from the scene of the collision, and was also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.
He was arrested on suspicion of offences, including Causing Grievous Bodily Injury by Dangerous Driving, and released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
The van driver did not report any injuries at the scene. His vehicle sustained damage.
