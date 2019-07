A man in his 20s was airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital after a three vehicle road accident near the Derry and Donegal border on Sunday.

Gardaí said they were investigating the collision between a motorcycle and two cars that occurred on the R238 Ardmore, Muff, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital and transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment for head injuries.