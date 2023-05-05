The accident occurred on the Lisnamuck Road

The man passed away after a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore.

The accident occurred on the road off the main Glenshane Road between Derry and Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 5pm on Thursday evening, May 4 that a motorcyclist had been seriously injured.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene."

The road was closed until the early hours of Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for witnesses and information following the road accident.

