Motorcyclist dies after accident on country road off Glenshane

A motorcyclist has sadly died after an accident on a country road off the Glenshane.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th May 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 09:27 BST
The accident occurred on the Lisnamuck RoadThe accident occurred on the Lisnamuck Road
The man passed away after a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore.

The accident occurred on the road off the main Glenshane Road between Derry and Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 5pm on Thursday evening, May 4 that a motorcyclist had been seriously injured.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene."

The road was closed until the early hours of Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for witnesses and information following the road accident.

DS Harrison said: “A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1531 of 04/05/23.”

