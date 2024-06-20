Motorcyclist in his 60s seriously injured in collision with police vehicle and motorbike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist in his 60s was seriously injured after a collision between a police vehicle and a motorbike in Derry.

The man remains in hospital following the incident on Wednesday.

The collision occurred shortly after 1pm in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station and involved a contracted member of police staff, driving a police vehicle and a motorcycle, police confirmed.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

Maydown Road.

The driver of the police vehicle did not receive any injuries.

Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “My thoughts are with the man involved and we have commenced a full investigation. We appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who has dashcam or any other information, to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 701 of 19/06/24."