Motorcyclist's injuries not life-threatening despite crashing into lamppost

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after hitting a lamppost on the outskirts of Derry, it's been confirmed.

The biker didn't suffer life-threatening injuries when he swerved out of the way of a car in the Bond's Glen road area of Killaloo, on Monday, March 11.

Constable Beck said: “At around 3.30 p.m. it was reported that a red Honda PCX 125 motorbike was travelling in the area when it had to move out of the way of a white coloured hatchback car coming towards it.

"The motorcycle struck a lamppost in the area, causing damage to the vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage from the scene to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1067 11/3/19.”