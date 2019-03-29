Move to address vandalism welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell said he was pleased local council will look at removing an installation used as a gathering point for anti-social activity along the pathway between Westway and Glenowen.

Colr. Campbell held an onsite meeting with a Council official and Community Restorative Justice recently following trouble over the last number of weekends.

The council will now bring in a contractor to cost the removal of the wall feature and present it to a committee for approval.

Colr. Campbell said groups of young people have been gathering there and getting involved in underage drinking and, as the night progresses, turning to vandalism attacks, smashing bottles and causing a general nuisance.

Councillor Campbell said: “I held an on-site meeting with a senior member of council, CRJ, and the manager of Creggan Country Park to look at a feature in the middle of the pathway which has been a major magnet for young people at weekends.

“Teenagers have been gathering in the centre of the pathway burning local residents bins, drinking alcohol and in general causing mayhem.

“Most of the residents who have approached me from Glenowen have told me they would not use the pathway at night because of the anti-community activity and lately residents have been forced to chain their back gates to stop their bins being stolen.

“On several occasions, the PSNI and the Community Safety Wardens have been called out by residents because of the large numbers of young ones drinking on the pathway. Everyone agreed that if the feature was removed there would be no walls for them to sit on and drink and cause all this disruption and upset for local residents. It’s sad we have reached this situation, but we have to deal with the reality of what has been happening here.”