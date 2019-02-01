Move to finalise funding for Galliagh Community Centre

A Galliagh councillor has said she is encouraged by progress on a £1.4m community centre as the local council confirmed it was working closely to finalise the funding package.

Sinn Féin Colr. Aileen Mellon welcomed the efforts being made following a meeting with senior council personnel.

Colr. Mellon said: “Elisha McCallion, MP, and myself met with senior council personnel for an appraisal of on both the progress of the Galliagh Community Centre to keep the community informed on where these programmes are at.

“I was encouraged to hear of the progress being made on the Galliagh centre and we hope to see work on the ground commence in the immediate future. As a resident of Galliagh and a mother, I look forward with great anticipation to Galliagh finally receiving the resources it deserves.”

Planning permission was granted for the community centre project back in October 2018. The plans involve creating a hub for community groups, offices, a multi-purpose area, a social/cafe area, a computer suite and therapy room. The 860 sq. m. newbuild facility will be located on a prominent site behind the current Spar Store off the Fairview Road, between Knockalla Park and Ederowen Park and close to St. Joseph’s Church.

Galliagh Women’s Group, Off The Streets, Teach Na Failte, CRJ and Galliagh Community Development will all be housed within the new facility, freeing up five social houses.

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said: “Following the planning approval announcement for Galliagh Community Centre, detailed designs are nearing completion in preparation of the tender stage.

“Council has already confirmed funding of £700,000 towards this project as part of the overall capital programme and is working closely with the Department for Communities to finalise the funding package. When funding is finalised the project is expected to take around 12 months to complete.”