Moville arson attack raised again as controversy over asylum-seekers continues to rage

The arson attack on the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville last winter has been raised again in the Dáil as controversy over accommodation for asylum seekers continues to simmer.

It's now nearly a year since the attack on the hotel that happened just before it was due to open as a Direct Provision centre in the village.

The Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville.

However, events in Leitrim, Roscommon, Galway and Mayo since then, have seen the Moville incident repeatedly referenced alongside a series of anti-asylum seeker outrages and protests around the country.

Last night Fianna Fáil T.D. Fiona O'Loughlin said: "The Government must handle our international responsibilities in a far more open and consultative manner, given recent events in Moville, Oughterard, Ballinamore and Achill, as well as the arson attack on Deputy Martin Kenny's car.

"As a country, Ireland has done well in avoiding the far-right agenda of 'them' versus 'us'. Politicians and the media have all played a role in ensuring this and we need to continue to do that."

Eamon Scanlon T.D., also of Fianna Fáil, however, said communities needed to be closely consulted prior to the opening of new Direct Provision centres.

"In light of recent events in Moville, Oughterard, Ballinamore and Achill, I believe the Government must handle our international responsibilities for accommodating asylum seekers in a far more open and consultative manner.

"I condemn unreservedly the attack on Deputy Martin Kenny's home, his person, his property and his wife and family. Proper consultative mechanisms need to be put in place with the local community before it is decided to open a direct provision centre in any area," he said.