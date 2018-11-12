Moville hotel to be accommodation centre for people seeking international protection

A hotel in Moville is to be an accommodation centre for persons seeking international protection in Ireland, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told the ‘Journal’ the Caiseal Mara Hotel will accommodate approximately 100 people, who will arrive in the next three to four weeks.

The timeframe of the contract with the hotel owner is a fixed period of one year.

They added: “Direction provision is the name given to the entirety of Government supports offered to persons seeking international protection. The Department of Justice and Equality offer accommodation and related services to these people while their applications are being processed.”