Moville to host Donegal Fleadh this week

The town of Moville is to host the County Fleadh for the first time from May 10 - 13.

Final preparations are now underway with over 300 competitors coming to Moville to take part in competitions at County level.

These competitions will be held in a range of solo, duet, trio, group, and marching band competitions. Qualifiers from the County Fleadh then go forward to compete at the Ulster Fleadh and successful competitors at Ulster will then represent their County at the All-Ireland Fleadh - to be hosted by Drogheda in August.

In addition to the competitions there will also be lots of events happening around Moville. This includes session trails around the pubs and cafes, music on the streets, concerts and a ceili. A local voluntary group have been working tirelessly behind the scenes with fundraising and preparations to make this an extremely successful Fleadh. Moville will see an influx of musicians and music lovers over the course of the four days. All events will be coordinated from the Fleadh Hub in the town centre.

The packed weekend of music will be launched on Thursday, May 10 with a fundraising Concert in St Eugene’s Hall at 7.30pm. This will showcase the wealth of talent in Inishowen in music, song and dance. Tickets are available at the door.

On Friday, there will be a Highland Radio Outside Broadcast from the streets of Moville from 2.30- 5 pm This is followed by the Fleadh Ceili at 8.30pm in Moville Community College and pub sessions from 9pm throughout the town.

Saturday morning will see the start of the Fleadh competitions in Moville Community College at 10.30am with competitions running all day. The session trail in the town begins at 3pm and will go until late in the participating pubs.

Sunday is a family fun day with the Marching Bands competitions at 2pm. There will be a session trail in cafes and pubs from 3pm with lots of music on the streets.

The local Fleadh committee and Comhaltas Seamus Mac Giolla Bhride would like to thank everyone who has helped out with planning and organising of this weekend. A special word of thanks to all the sponsors and funders who have helped to make the Fleadh into a full weekend event and bring people to Inishowen and Moville.

Check out the facebook page for further details - Donegal Fleadh 2018.