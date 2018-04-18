MP calls for Buncrana Road upgrade push

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has called for a major redevelopment of the A2 Buncrana Road in order to assist the growth of Derry’s economy.

The department for Infrastructure is currently progressing surveys in preparation for long-standing plans to dual the entire length of the Buncrana Road from the border at Bridgend to Pennyburn Roundabout.

Foyle MP Mrs McCallion said: “The A2 Buncrana Road needs to see major improvement works in the same vein as other key road networks entering the city. This could be a key economic enabler for the city.

“The proposed A2 Buncrana Road upgrade would see a four-lane road from the Pennyburn roundabout to the border.

“This would open up improved access to strategic sites in the city such as the Science Park at Fort George, and extending into the north west gateway development sites on the Buncrana Road.

“Already we have had significant movement on the A6 and progress on the A5 and we now need the A2 redevelopment to be taken forward as well.

“For this to happen we need to see the Department of Infrastructure taking this on and recognising the huge economic benefit it could bring to this city and allocating resources and investment into its redevelopment.”