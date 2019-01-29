MP convenes meeting on bringing All-Ireland Fleadh back to Derry

Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has said there is a determination to secure Fleadh Cheoil Na hÉireann for Derry once again following on from the massive success of the 2013 event.

Speaking after organising a meeting in the city to discuss ongoing work to try and secure another Fleadh, the MP for Foyle vowed to continue to work towards this goal.

“I convened a useful meeting with representatives from Comhaltas, Maeve Walls, Department for Communities, An Culturlann representatives, Derry City & Strabane District Council officers and party colleague, Sandra Duffy, to discuss ongoing work aimed at securing Fleadh Cheoil Na hÉireann for Derry and I hope to be able to update on progress within the coming months.

“Fleadh Cheoil Na hÉireann was undoubtedly the stand-out event of a tremendous year in Derry as part of the City of Culture Celebrations. More than 430,000 people attended the Fleadh, making it the biggest and best Fleadh held in the long history of Comhaltas Ceolteoirí Éireann.

“It celebrated our rich cultural and musical heritage in an inclusive way that showcased everything that is great about Derry.

“There is no doubt that 2013 was the best Fleadh ever so we are all very determined in our efforts about bringing the Fleadh back to Derry.

Sinn F�in Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and Councillor Sandra Duffy at the meeting with key stakeholders discuss ongoing work to try and securing Fleadh Cheoil na h�ireann to come back to Derry.

“This meeting is part of our ongoing efforts to secure the return of the Fleadh and I will continue to meet with key stakeholders to work towards that goal,” Mrs. McCallion added.

Thousands brave the heavy rain during the six minute Riverdance routine on Sunday. (DER3313PG129)

Two of the locals enjoy the craic in Waterloo Street during the Fleadh in 2013. DER3313JM024