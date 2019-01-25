MP urges Derry to defy bombers

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has asked the people of Derry to send a strong message to those behind last weekend’s bomb attack by rallying at the Peace Park in Foyle Street at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The Sinn Féin representative said people should support NIPSA’s ‘No Going Back!’ peace rally that’s been called to demand a ‘peaceful and inclusive society for all’.

“I would urge the people of Derry to come along and show their opposition to those behind the recent mindless attacks and disruption. This is an opportunity to demonstrate the positivity, the support and the solidarity that is the real story of Derry – a city that is moving forward and won’t be held back by anyone,” said Mrs. McCallion.

She was speaking after a week of hijackings, bomb alerts, controlled explosions, firearm finds and evacuations that precipitated near universal anger in the city.

On Monday a number of statutory agencies withdrew their services from Creggan as a result of the hijackings. And the aftermath of the bombing was still being felt on Wednesday when Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) helped police investigating the bomb retrieve a suspected firearm from the Brandywell. There were no evacuations required.

Mrs. McCallion praised the multi-sector Unity of Purpose Group for helping negotiate the resumption of services in Creggan on Wednesday.

“There is a huge degree of anger and frustration at the bomb attack in Bishop Street at the weekend followed by a series of alerts which caused so much disruption and upset to the people of this city.

“Therefore, I welcome that the statutory agencies were able to confirm that all services have now been restored. That will be some relief to those families and residents who have borne the brunt of the disruption over recent days,” she said.