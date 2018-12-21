Mrs. Brown’s buoyed by M&S hampers for local survivors

The director of Foyle Women’s Aid (FWA), Marie Brown, has said a generous donation of Christmas hampers from Marks and Spencer Foyleside will help create special moments for local survivors of domestic abuse in Derry.

Families who have been supported by the Derry charity that is dedicated to the elimination of domestic abuse and sexual violence against women have been newly treated to an extra special festive gift from M&S as the countdown to Christmas begins.

M&S Foyleside treated FWA to hampers bursting with M&S’s Christmas products, including hats, scarves and gloves - perfect for wrapping up in the chilly weather - and toys for the children to enjoy.

The hamper also featured festive food favourites and some special picks from colleagues at M&S Foyleside including mince pies, hot chocolate, Christmas Percy Pigs and all butter shortbread.

Ms. Brown commented: “We’re thrilled to have our families, who rely on the important services of FWA, treated to this Christmas hamper to mark the start of the festive season.

“Our partnership with M&S Foyleside has provided us with the opportunity to create special moments for local women and their children who have been victims of abuse in the home, which is what the spirit of Christmas is all about!”

The gifts were delivered to the local women and their children as part of a wider commitment from M&S to Derry where the retailer is trialling a range of actions in the community to help tackle the issues that matter most locally, including education, mental health and wellbeing.

The donation to FWA is just the latest in a series of civic-minded endeavours from the High Street retailer in 2018.

In Derry local initiatives that have taken place this year included Dress for Success in association with Foyle Women’s Aid, a Mood Walk in aid of Aware NI, #Workitout in association with First Housing and an education Programme with Lisneal College and St Cecilia’s College.