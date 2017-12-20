Mullan asks people to rally at Free Derry Corner on eve of Catalan polls

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on people to rally in support of Catalan independence at Free Derry Corner on the eve of elections to the

She said: "On Thursday, the Catalan people will go to the polls to vote in an election for the Catalan Parliament.

"An independence referendum was held on October 1 and people the world over seen the brutal attack on democracy carried out by the Spanish authorities.

"The Spanish authorities have continued their assault on democracy by detaining and charging Catalan elected representatives and activists.

“All charges against these elected representatives should be dropped and they should be released immediately."

Back in October members of Derry City and Strabane District Council formally backed a Sinn Féin motion proposing that the local authority "writes to the British and Irish governments asking them to formally recognise the democratic outcome of the Catalan Independence Referendum, condemns the brutality of the Spanish police and calls on the Spanish Government to respect the democratic wishes of the Catalan people as expressed in the referendum".

The party is now urging the Spanish authorities not to interfere in the Catalan parliamentary elections tomorrow.

Ms. Mullan said: "This week's election must be allowed to proceed unhindered and people must be allowed to exercise their vote free from fear or intimidation.

"As the people go to the polls in Catalonia this week it is vital that their vote be respected and recognised.

“A solidarity rally will be held on the eve of the election (Wednesday 20th December), at 7pm, gathering at Free Derry Corner. I would encourage all to attend."