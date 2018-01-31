Mullan joins Sinn Féin national leadership

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has been elected onto Sinn Féin's national leadership, the Ard Comhairle.

She was elected to the Sinn Féin National Executive at a meeting of MPs and MLAs in Stormont on Tuesday.

The Derry MLA said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be selected as the elected representatives nominee to the Sinn Féin Ard Comhairle.

"Although selected by the Party MPs and MLAs to represent them at the collective leadership level of the Party the fact that each of them receive their mandate from the electorate means that I will be presenting their views collated through on the ground activities in each constituency.

"I look forward to this challenge and thank my colleague in trusting me to represent them at this level."