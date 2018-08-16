Murdered PSNI officer’s widow ‘shocked’ at his name on bonfire

The wife of a police officer who was murdered in Craigavon in 2009 says she is ‘shocked and disappointed’ that his name appeared on a bonfire in Derry.

The names of PSNI officers Stephen Carroll, Ronan Kerr and prison officers David Black appeared on the pyre in the Bogside last night.

Kate Carroll, widow of Officer Carroll, told the BBC: “I am absolutely shocked and disappointed that in Derry, a city that hosted the City of Culture so eloquently, could allow their people to take such a backward step into the past.

“I try not to let it upset me anymore because it is a lost emotion and there are always going to be people in this country who still believe in the ‘cause’ and the ‘divide and conquer’ mindset.

As I say I try not to get stuck in a futile past. Most people in this country would prefer to live and let live and move on from the past.”