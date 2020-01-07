Museum of Free Derry and City Centre Initiative pay tribute to the late Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Dr. James Mehaffey

The Museum of Free Derry and City Centre Initiative (CCI) have joined in the tributes to the late former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Dr. James Mehaffey.

The Museum of Free Derry said: "Along with the rest of Derry we are sad at the death of Bishop Mehaffey and send our best wishes to his family and friends. His contribution to truth seeking, reconciliation and justice can never be exaggerated."

The City Centre Initiative said: "Bishop James was a man who dearly loved his adopted city. He worked tirelessly on reconciliation and regeneration. Although he came from Co. Armagh he was always so proud to call Derry~Londonderry his home. Condolences to Thelma, Wendy, Tim and the wider Mehaffey family."