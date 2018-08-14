Music, fire show and kids’ events at Gasyard

Live performances from some of the biggest bands in Ireland, a spectacular fire show and procession of light, a large bonfire and fireworks display will bring Derry’s biggest community festival, Féile 2018, to a close tomorrow, Wednesday August 15.

The annual Feast of the Assumption celebrations tomorrow come after a week in which large crowds of all ages from across Derry and beyond have been taking part and attending the many events in this year’s Feile 18 programme.

Derry band Touts have been signed to the same label as Arctic Monkeys.

Highlights have included the annual Colm Quigley ‘Jog In The Bog,’ A Day for Ryan McBride yesterday, the’Big Bog BBQ’ at the weekend, the Drive In Movie at Brandywell Stadium and the many talks, discussions and film screenings on this year’s festival theme, rights.

Following the success of their award winning fire show at Féile 2017, LUXe return to the Gasyard Park tomorrow night for a spectacular evening of unique fire sculpture and spectacle featuring collaborations with local young people and international artists.

The theme for this year’s finale will be the ‘Ship of Destiny’ sailing on a River of Light and will combine the themes of the Assumption with the mythological journey of the Crystal Ship.

A spokesman for the porganisers said: “It will engage with the aspirations of the audience as they address the subject of ‘rights’ as the procession takes an elemental journey through this world and is raised up through fire into other worlds of possibility.

“A beautiful boat and it’s cargo of rights, changing with fire and ascending into the heavens.”

The music line-up includes headline performances from some of the biggest bands in the country including Booka Brass Band, Interskalactic and Touts.

Derry band Touts recently signed to Domino Recordings, the same label as Arctic Monkeys and the band return to Féile as a headliner just two years after playing one of their first ever gigs at the festival in 2016.

Booka Brass Band’s trajectory has been constantly on the rise since they got together in 2012.

Now a regular at festivals and venues across Europe, their show is one of the best live shows around.

Hailed as “the future of ska in Ireland” by Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, Interskalactic have firmly marked their place as a truly unique favourite on the Irish live music scene.

Adding their modern big band style to first-wave, old-school Jamaican ska, Interskalactic have brought this infectious music back into the live music scene of today.

The Féile Finale event will also feature a range of free activities for children and young people.

Gates open tomorrow night at 6.30pm. Admission is free and the organisers have said that all are welcome to attend.

The finale is supported by Derry City & Strabane District Council Community Festivals Fund, PCSP and Urban Villages. The Urban Villages Initiative is a key action within the NI Executive’s ‘Together: Building a United Community.’ Strategy.