Mystery lotto winner says €500,000 will bring huge freedom

A mystery lotto winner who is €500,000 better off after buying a lucky EuromillionsPlus ticket in Lifford last week has said the money will bring him and his family a huge amount of freedom.

The man, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, after collecting the winnings in Dublin, said: "We couldn’t wait to get up to Dublin to finally hand over the winning ticket! I’d heard about the win locally on Wednesday morning so I scanned my ticket and couldn’t believe it when I realised I was holding a winner.

"It’s an incredible amount of money and I’m looking forward to the freedom it will bring me and my family.”

The lucky punter purchased his golden ticket in McGettigan's of Lifford last Tuesday.

Proprietor Conor McGettigan said he was delighted for the fortuitous customer.

"We are currently celebrating two years in business and what a way to mark our two year anniversary with a half a million euro win for our customers!

"It’s our first big National Lottery win so it’s all very exciting for us in the store this morning. Have no doubt about it, this is truly life-changing for somebody in Lifford town.