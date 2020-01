A mystery sum of cash recovered in Derry before Christmas has yet to be claimed.

The sum of money was found at B&M on Strand Road on December 20, the PSNI said.

Officers at Strand Road have asked the owner to come forward and claim it.

Ring the PSNI on 101 and quote reference 1135 of 21/12/19.

The PSNI said: "You will need to be able to say how much was lost when you ring in."