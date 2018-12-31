N.I. benefits payments affected by computer glitch

A technical issue in the benefits computer system means some Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) customers will receive weekly payments instead of their normal fortnightly payments.

This affects customers due a fortnightly payment on 8, 9, 10 and 11 January.

The incident was caused by a technical issue with the department's computer system.

As an example, claimants expecting a fortnightly payment on Thursday 10 January will receive half of their payment on Thursday 3 January and the other half on Thursday 10 January.

No one will miss out on a payment and customers do not need to take any further action. However, customers should take account of this split in payments while planning their financial needs and budget accordingly.

Normal fortnightly payments will resume on 21 January.

The Department for Communities has apologised for any inconvenience caused.