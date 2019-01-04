N.I. EuroMillions Winners: What we know about the married couple who scooped the £115m jackpot

The identity of the couple from Northern Ireland who scooped a massive £115m jackpot in the EuroMillions draw were revealed on Friday.

Here's what we know about them so far.

Frances and Patrick Donnelly.

Who are they?

Frances (52) and Patrick Connolly (54) from Moira, Co. Down.

The pair both went to Queen's University, Belfast.

Frances Connolly is originally from Glebe, Co. Tyrone.

Frances and Patrick met at a wedding in 1989 and have been together ever since.

How much did they win?

The lucky couple scooped £114,969,775 in the EuroMillions draw on New Year's Day.

How many tickets did they buy?

Mrs. Connolly said she intended to purchase a ticket but forgot but husband Patrick saved the day when logged on to the Internet and purchased one lucky dip.

Did they always live in Northern Ireland?

No. They spent 25 years working in Hartlepool, in Co Durham, and recently returned to a rented property in Moira, Co Down.

Mr Connolly ran a small business at one stage before going on to work for others. His expertise is in manufacturing.

Mrs Connolly worked as an educational programme co-ordinator and plans to do a PHD in clinical psychology.

Do they have any children or grandchildren?

They have three grandchildren, two boys and a girl, and three daughters, one aged 30 and twins aged 24.

One twin is in New Zealand doing a Masters degree. She will be travelling home and, during her stopover, has upgraded from a hostel to a modest hotel, her mother said.

What do they plan to do with the money?

Mrs. Connolly said she and her husband have identified 50 people they plan on sharing their new found fortune with.

What were the winning numbers?

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.