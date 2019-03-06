N.I. Protestant ABBA fans contest Derry Girls assertion that ‘Protestants hate ABBA’

A Northern Ireland marching flute band is contesting an assertion made in the new series of Derry Girls concerning Protestants and Swedish pop-group ABBA

The eagerly awaited first episode of the hit Channel 4 series was broadcast on Tuesday evening.

A scene from episode one of the new series of Derry Girls. (Photo: Channel 4)

Erin, her three friends Clare, Michelle, Orla and Michelle’s English cousin James go on a residential weekend with a group of Protestant boys.

The two groups are brought together and are asked to name what similarities they share with one another but instead they end up listing their differences, one of which was the claim that “Protestants hate ABBA”.

Downingshire Guiding Star Flute Band from Banbridge issued a hilarious statement naming two Protestant members of the band who, according to them, are big fans of ABBA.

“After the Channel 4 show “Derry Girls” broadcast last night The band has an important statement to make,” wrote the band on their Facebook page.

“While it is correct that we love flutes, bands and orange stuff, we have been shocked to hear that the show has made a claim that Protestants don’t like ABBA.

“This is nothing short of Nationalist propaganda on the show’s part as band members David McGaffin and Paul Barr are loyal fans of the Swedish singing sensations.

“The band would Like to help raise awareness of the issue that Protestants can like ABBA too.”

Episode two of season two of Derry Girls will be broadcast by Channel 4 on Tuesday March 12 at 9:15pm.